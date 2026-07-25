Rena Rehabilitation Fund

Life can change in an instant. Recently, I experienced two seizures and two strokes, a medical emergency that completely turned my world upside down. What started as an ordinary day became a fight for my health and my future.





The physical and emotional challenges have been overwhelming. Hospital stays, medical tests, treatments, medications, and the road to recovery have created unexpected hardships for me and my family. Every day brings new obstacles, but I’m determined to keep fighting and regain my strength.





As I focus on healing, the financial burden of medical expenses and everyday living costs continues to grow. Time away from work and ongoing care have made it difficult to keep up with bills and basic necessities.





I’m reaching out to ask for help during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, medications, transportation to appointments, and daily living costs while I recover. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much.





Your kindness, prayers, and support give me hope and strength as I work toward recovery. Thank you for standing by me and helping me through one of the most challenging times of my life.





With gratitude,

Rena



