Remodeling and home repairs for grandchildren

Request for charitable Assistance

with moderate renovations for my home. My name is Ms. Serena Gotch, age 58, I work full-time as a Foodservice Supervisor, also I have been a widow since 2015. My husband and I were married 23 years, I currently have (2) daughters 13 & 19 years old. I was recently awarded legal sole custody of 5 grandchildren

8, 8, 5, 2 and 1, due to negligence, instability and poor parenting.

I took on this challenge; so that they would have a normal life.

Unfortunately, the repairs to my home after the 2016 flood is falling apart. I live in a 1550 sq ft. This project will include adding another bedroom, with bathroom donated flooring and installation of flooring of wood or ceramic tile flooring, also replace 6 water damaged kitchen base cabinets. The repairs will allow us to be a little more comfortable also it will provide a safe and welcoming space for children and help improve current living conditions of my home.



