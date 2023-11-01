9 acre Substance Abuse Recovery Community

If you've ever pondered how you can make a difference in addressing the silent crisis plaguing our country, where 105,000 Americans have tragically succumbed to fentanyl overdoses, we urge you to consider supporting the Remnant House Outreach Ministry (RHOM). For the past 12 years, the Remnant House has been actively engaged in the battle against substance abuse and addiction, working tirelessly to help men overcome these challenges. Now, we have ambitious plans for a new facility that will significantly expand our capacity to serve and provide even more comprehensive resources to aid individuals on their journey to recovery. Your support is essential to turn these dreams for our new location into reality, with the goal of moving in before the end of 2024.

La Vance Coleman, the founder of RHOM, has personally experienced the grip of addiction and successfully conquered crack cocaine and alcoholism. Through the grace of God, La Vance has remained sober since June 2004 and has devoted his life to assisting men trapped by addictions. Over the past 12 years, La Vance has made significant sacrifices, balancing a full-time job as a truck driver while leading this ministry. RHOM has guided over 250 individuals grappling with alcohol and drug dependencies on their journey to reclaim their lives, transforming them into active and contributing members of their families and communities. The Remnant House draws inspiration from the concept of "remnant" as described in Luke 13:6-9, symbolizing the part of a person's soul that can be redeemed. This initiative offers individuals a fresh chance at redemption.

La Vance firmly believes in the transformative power of Christ to restore individuals to their true potential and is unwavering in his dedication to offering this opportunity to those who are ready to rewrite the narrative of their lives. The Remnant House serves as the initial step toward reclaiming the destiny that La Vance believes God has in store for these men.

Our ultimate goal is to witness these men reclaim their roles as leaders within their households and seamlessly reintegrate into society following their struggles with substance abuse.

Our next step as a ministry is to expand our services and support more men in their journey to recovery from substance abuse. This involves the construction of a 9-acre recovery community in Berkeley County, South Carolina. This community will include recovery homes, a place of worship, a community center, therapy offices, and ample natural surroundings to facilitate the healing process for these men. While the land has been secured, we are in need of funding to clear, develop, and build on it.



Your donation will be a direct contribution to realizing our vision for this 9-acre community!

