Remington McCall

We need to stand by our brothers in this country. Remington has been brutally attacked online for expressing his first amendment rights. Speaking the truth. Speaking out about the state of what was once our beautiful nation. Our land. Because of this, he has been doxed. Had his job taken and has lost his home. But will protect our brothers and sisters. At all cost. We would like to show Remington that we stand together. We fight! Please give to help him live with dignity.