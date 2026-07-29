Remigration NZ Legal Defence Fund

Defend Free Speech & Remigration in New Zealand – Help Activists Fight Political Persecution





In early May 2026, NZ Police launched coordinated nationwide raids on peaceful Remigration NZ activists. They were issued with trespass notices for standing in a public car park at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre (Auckland Indian Association) with a banner reading “Remigration Now” and recording a short speech protesting ethnic lobby influence over New Zealand politics.





This was a completely legal, peaceful protest. The activists did not interact with anyone at the centre, were not asked to leave, and were there for only a few minutes.





A month later they received trespass notices, homes were visited, electronic devices were seized under the pretext that Remigration NZ might be "extremist".





Remigration is already being implemented in the United States and is actively discussed by elected politicians and major parties in Sweden, Germany, Austria, France, and elsewhere. In a democracy, disagreements over policy must be debated openly, not met with state repression by police and intelligence services.





This matters to every New Zealander concerned about skyrocketing housing costs, strained infrastructure, rising crime, and the rapid cultural change caused by record immigration levels. Remigration NZ simply asks for a sensible policy of returning those who do not integrate or who came illegally so that New Zealand can preserve its way of life, sovereignty, and opportunities for New Zealanders first.





As someone who has personally experienced politically motivated persecution by NZ Police, I have offered to run this fundraiser on behalf of the activists. I am not a member of Remigration NZ. I am acting as an independent liaison with public profile and experience navigating these challenges. I am in contact with their legal team.





Funds will be used to replace seized property and cover legal fees to challenge this political repression and defend the right to peaceful protest.





Every donation pushes back against the weaponisation of police against Kiwis who speak up for reversing mass immigration.





Give now to protect free speech and New Zealand’s identity.