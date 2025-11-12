GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Remigration Forum Paris

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byJean-Yves Le Gallou

Remigration Forum Paris

ReSum, Polemia and France Remigration, building on the massive momentum of the historic events in Milan and Porto, invite you to break the taboo. Help us fund the first international summit on remigration in Paris.


A great event gathering 800 participants, elected officials, and intellectuals from the Western world to turn an idea into a concrete political project.


The Pitch

The system refuses the debate, thus we are imposing it.

Across Europe, remigration is making headlines. Yet, no institution dares to examine it seriously. As a driving force behind this European awakening, ReSum and Martin Sellner are partnering with Polémia and France Remigration to shatter this censorship. On October 31st, we are bringing together diplomats, academics, and political figures (France, Europe, USA) to lay the historical, legal, and moral foundations for remigration.

This event receives no public funding : it exists only because of you.


Speakers

Leading international voices:

  1. Eva Vlaardingerbroek, international figure of the conservative resistance, who also fully supports and joins the event.
  2. Jean-Yves Le Gallou, founder of Polémia and recent participant at ReSum 2026 in Porto.
  3. Torben Braga, german politician, member of AfD, elected in Thuringia.
  4. Alongside MEPs, diplomats, and international experts.


Why Donate?

  1. Maximum Security: Privatization of an institutional venue and a protection force against threats of disruption by the far-left.
  2. Real-time AI Translation: Ensuring every Western participant can follow the debates live in their native language.
  3. Cultural Battle: High-quality video recording to broadcast the speeches to millions online.


Sponsorship Levels & Perks

  1. Custom Donation: Show your support for any amount you choose.
  2. €100 — Support Passport: Receive our exclusive "Remigration Passport" printed for the occasion.
  3. €500 — VIP Ticket: Reserved seat in the main auditorium, networking buffet lunch, and access to the closing dinner.
  4. €2,500 — Patron: 2 reserved seats, 1 copy of the Polémia strategic briefing, and an invitation (for 2) to the private lunch and dinner with the speakers.
  5. €5,000+ — Grand Benefactor: Up to 6 VIP front-row seats, lunch and dinner (up to 6 guests) at the speakers' table, private meeting with a speaker, nominal mention (or strict anonymity guaranteed).


If you can join us, ticketing : https://my.weezevent.com/remigration-ouvrons-le-debat

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve