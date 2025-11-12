Remigration Forum Paris

ReSum, Polemia and France Remigration, building on the massive momentum of the historic events in Milan and Porto, invite you to break the taboo. Help us fund the first international summit on remigration in Paris.





A great event gathering 800 participants, elected officials, and intellectuals from the Western world to turn an idea into a concrete political project.





The Pitch

The system refuses the debate, thus we are imposing it.

Across Europe, remigration is making headlines. Yet, no institution dares to examine it seriously. As a driving force behind this European awakening, ReSum and Martin Sellner are partnering with Polémia and France Remigration to shatter this censorship. On October 31st, we are bringing together diplomats, academics, and political figures (France, Europe, USA) to lay the historical, legal, and moral foundations for remigration.

This event receives no public funding : it exists only because of you.





Speakers

Leading international voices:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, international figure of the conservative resistance, who also fully supports and joins the event. Jean-Yves Le Gallou, founder of Polémia and recent participant at ReSum 2026 in Porto. Torben Braga, german politician, member of AfD, elected in Thuringia. Alongside MEPs, diplomats, and international experts.





Why Donate?

Maximum Security: Privatization of an institutional venue and a protection force against threats of disruption by the far-left. Real-time AI Translation: Ensuring every Western participant can follow the debates live in their native language. Cultural Battle: High-quality video recording to broadcast the speeches to millions online.





Sponsorship Levels & Perks

Custom Donation: Show your support for any amount you choose. €100 — Support Passport: Receive our exclusive "Remigration Passport" printed for the occasion. €500 — VIP Ticket: Reserved seat in the main auditorium, networking buffet lunch, and access to the closing dinner. €2,500 — Patron: 2 reserved seats, 1 copy of the Polémia strategic briefing, and an invitation (for 2) to the private lunch and dinner with the speakers. €5,000+ — Grand Benefactor: Up to 6 VIP front-row seats, lunch and dinner (up to 6 guests) at the speakers' table, private meeting with a speaker, nominal mention (or strict anonymity guaranteed).





If you can join us, ticketing : https://my.weezevent.com/remigration-ouvrons-le-debat