Remembering Luke

Luke Adam Stark lived a vibrant and too-short life that began on June 30, 1997, in Colorado Springs, CO, and ended on June 14, 2024 in Moffat County, CO. He was a 6th-generation Colorado native, and had a deep love for his home state. He grew up in that same city with a brief time living in Montana.

Luke had a varied education, being homeschooled, attending the University School of Colorado Springs, and college at Colorado State University, from which he graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Luke achieved many, many recognitions of excellence, including Eagle Scout, multiple years of state championships in Colorado Science Olympiad, and collegiate Nationals-level climbing tournaments. He was an avid outdoorsman, very skilled in alpine and backcountry skiing, rock climbing, mountain climbing, ice climbing. He summited all of Colorado’s “fourteeners” by the age of 24, and has been a climber with the renowned historic AdAmAn mountaineering club for several years.

He was employed at Steamboat Ski Resort as a lifty, lift mechanic, and most recently in Orem, UT as a project manager for Summit Line Construction, a civil engineering firm.

Luke was a caring and engaging human being who truly loved people and invested himself in everyone he met. He was an extreme adventurer, had a wonderful sense of humor, and did everything with full gusto. He was a caring son and brother, a loyal friend, and a warm, loving stranger who would not hold back for others, never staying a stranger but quickly becoming a friend. As one of his closest friends says, “there wasn’t a person he met who didn’t love him. Luke was genuine.” No one was beyond his kindness. To say Luke Stark will be missed is like saying Pikes Peak is a bump in the road.

Luke was an idea man. He loved thinking up things that would help make people's lives better. His final project in college was to design a filtration system and well that would provide clean drinking water to a community in Central America. Due to COVID, he and his team were never able to complete the project and take the well down to that community. His passion to help provide clean water to those in need never left him. One of his last ideas was a fundraising effort targeting the snow sports and outdoor communities to raise money and awareness to bring clean drinking water and sanitation practices to those in need. He wanted to call it "Ski for Water", and he wanted to partner with different non-profit organizations to help them provide water where he wasn't able to.

Now that he's gone, we want to continue this effort in his honor. This is by no means the end of an idea, but just the beginning. If you would like to help us in honoring Luke's memory, then we thank you!