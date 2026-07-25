GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Remembering WWIIs 11th Airborne Angels

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$375 USD

Fundraiser created byGrant Brooks

Fundraiser funds will be received by Grant Brooks

Remembering WWIIs 11th Airborne Angels

I’m reaching out because I’ve been given an opportunity that genuinely means more to me than I can fully put into words, and I need help to make it happen.


I have been personally invited by the United States Army to attend the reactivation ceremony of the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment, a regiment of the historic 11th Airborne Division, taking place in Anchorage. This is not just another event. This is a moment where history, legacy, and the present all come together, and somehow I’ve been given the chance to stand in that moment.


For years, I’ve dedicated myself to WWII reenacting and historical interpretation, and among that dedication is the 11th Airborne Division. This isn’t just a casual interest for me. I’ve spent countless hours researching their campaigns, learning the stories of the men who served, and doing my best to accurately and respectfully portray them. I’ve invested time, energy, and resources into building an impression that honors their sacrifices and preserves their memory in a meaningful way.


That’s why this invitation means so much. To be recognized and asked to attend something as significant as the reactivation of the 511th is something I never expected. It feels like everything I’ve worked toward, all the passion I’ve poured into reenacting and remembering history, is being acknowledged in the most meaningful way possible.


The 11th Airborne Division has a legacy that deserves to be remembered. From the jungles of the Pacific to the hardships they endured during World War II, these men were part of something extraordinary. Being present for the reactivation of one of its regiments isn’t just about witnessing history, it’s about honoring it, representing it, and carrying that legacy forward in a respectful and authentic way.


But as meaningful as this opportunity is, getting there is a real challenge.


Traveling to Alaska is expensive, especially on short notice. On top of that, I need to bring my full reenacting kit, including uniforms and equipment, so I can properly represent the division. These aren’t items I can just throw in a suitcase. They require careful packing and protection, which means I need to invest in a durable Pelican case to safely transport everything without damage.


I’m asking for help covering:


  1. Round trip airfare to and from Alaska
  2. A Pelican case to safely transport my gear and uniforms


I don’t ask for help lightly. This is something I’ve gone back and forth on, but the reality is that this opportunity is too important to let slip by because of financial limitations. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I want to be there not just for myself, but for the history and the people I strive to represent.


If you choose to support me, you’re not just helping fund a trip. You’re helping someone stand in a place where history is being honored and continued. You’re helping ensure that the legacy of the 11th Airborne Division is represented by someone who genuinely cares about getting it right.


If you’re not able to donate, even sharing this fundraiser helps more than you know.


Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for any support you can give. It honestly means everything to me.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve