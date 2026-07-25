Remembering WWIIs 11th Airborne Angels

I’m reaching out because I’ve been given an opportunity that genuinely means more to me than I can fully put into words, and I need help to make it happen.





I have been personally invited by the United States Army to attend the reactivation ceremony of the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment , a regiment of the historic 11th Airborne Division , taking place in Anchorage . This is not just another event. This is a moment where history, legacy, and the present all come together, and somehow I’ve been given the chance to stand in that moment.





For years, I’ve dedicated myself to WWII reenacting and historical interpretation, and among that dedication is the 11th Airborne Division. This isn’t just a casual interest for me. I’ve spent countless hours researching their campaigns, learning the stories of the men who served, and doing my best to accurately and respectfully portray them. I’ve invested time, energy, and resources into building an impression that honors their sacrifices and preserves their memory in a meaningful way.





That’s why this invitation means so much. To be recognized and asked to attend something as significant as the reactivation of the 511th is something I never expected. It feels like everything I’ve worked toward, all the passion I’ve poured into reenacting and remembering history, is being acknowledged in the most meaningful way possible.





The 11th Airborne Division has a legacy that deserves to be remembered. From the jungles of the Pacific to the hardships they endured during World War II, these men were part of something extraordinary. Being present for the reactivation of one of its regiments isn’t just about witnessing history, it’s about honoring it, representing it, and carrying that legacy forward in a respectful and authentic way.





But as meaningful as this opportunity is, getting there is a real challenge.





Traveling to Alaska is expensive, especially on short notice. On top of that, I need to bring my full reenacting kit, including uniforms and equipment, so I can properly represent the division. These aren’t items I can just throw in a suitcase. They require careful packing and protection, which means I need to invest in a durable Pelican case to safely transport everything without damage.





I’m asking for help covering:





Round trip airfare to and from Alaska A Pelican case to safely transport my gear and uniforms





I don’t ask for help lightly. This is something I’ve gone back and forth on, but the reality is that this opportunity is too important to let slip by because of financial limitations. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I want to be there not just for myself, but for the history and the people I strive to represent.





If you choose to support me, you’re not just helping fund a trip. You’re helping someone stand in a place where history is being honored and continued. You’re helping ensure that the legacy of the 11th Airborne Division is represented by someone who genuinely cares about getting it right.





If you’re not able to donate, even sharing this fundraiser helps more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for any support you can give. It honestly means everything to me.



