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Remembering Wobbles and supporting Snip Collier

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$1,735 USD

Fundraiser created bybrad vaccaro

Fundraiser funds will be received by brad vaccaro

Remembering Wobbles and supporting Snip Collier

Wobbles was rescued while he was strapped to a front porch for a week, after getting hit by a car and having his hind legs paralyzed. We did everything we could to give him the best life possible from dozens of veterinarian and physical therapy visits to always bringing him with us in our trips across the country, to buying him his wheelchair to adopting a brother who is also paralyzed, to feeding him only the best raw food and tons of love and happiness!

After an amazing 3 years with this wonderful dog, we had to rush him into surgery to stop an internal bleed coming from his prostate. He died on the operating table but they gave him CPR and brought him back! He did great in surgery and healed amazingly for 5 weeks and then we found out he had another internal bleed and needed another surgery as a result of a bleeding hematoma resulting from the compressions from CPR.

Again he did well in surgery, but was not healing quite as well and his incision would not stop bleeding. Then we got the worst news possible, he was a hemophiliac. With this knowledge we knew his prospect was poor, but we still tried several transfusions and everything we could until it was just too much. He was bleeding internally and couldn't go through another surgery so the only option was to put him to sleep.

That was the hardest thing we have ever had to do, he was so happy and healthy outside of this terrible disease, he had so much more life in him and he fought so hard!!

Through all of the medical appointments and surgeries and transfusions we spent over $25,000. We are hoping to raise as much money as we can and we will donate half of the total to Snip Collier, the amazing rescue where we adopted both of our dogs. They are such a wonderful organization that supports families like ours and they are building a new state of the art animal hospital that will offer very low cost medical services so that other families won't be financially ruined by incurring the massive medical expenses of caring for a sick pet like we did.

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