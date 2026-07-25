Remembering Ethan Darby









On July 15, 2026 Ethan tragically and unexpectedly lost his life in a horrific automobile accident.

Ethan leaves behind his wife Jessica and two young sons Jett (8) and Wren (6) who are absolutely heartbroken by the crushing loss of an adoring husband and attentive father.

Ethan and Jessica were very involved in their community, serving and volunteering everywhere they felt led. Because of Ethan's willingness to serve and be obedient to the call God put on his life, he has changed many lives for the better, and his influence will never be forgotten.

Although Ethan leaves behind an amazing legacy, the family is now burdened with the unexpected costs of planning a funeral. We are kindly asking for donations to help alleviate the financial stress that Jessica is now presented with. If you feel led, please donate and pour back into this precious family just as they have poured into their community for years.

Our prayer is that the family will be comforted in the long days to come, that they will feel the presence of our Savior in every moment, and that ultimately, God will be glorified in the midst of this heartbreak and deep sorrow.





'Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.' - Matthew 5:4







