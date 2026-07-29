Remembering David

For decades, a small grave in Spartanburg has remained unmarked.

A child lived, was loved, and was lost… but the world never knew his name.

In 1939, tragedy struck the family of Albert Einstein not once, but twice.

Earlier that year, their young son Klaus Martin died at just six years old. The grief was overwhelming. Only ten months later, a second child, baby David, lived for just 36 days before passing away.

The parents were young immigrants in a new country, carrying unimaginable sorrow and limited financial means. With their hearts shattered and resources exhausted, they could not afford a proper headstone. David was laid to rest in silence, without a marker, and time moved on.

Today, more than 85 years later, we have the opportunity to correct that silence.

With the blessing of the family, and working respectfully to honor their privacy, we are raising funds to finally place a dignified headstone on David’s grave.

Our goal is to complete this memorial by March end (3/14 is the birthday of his grandfather, Albert Einstein) — a meaningful day to restore memory, dignity, and peace.

No child should be forgotten. No family’s grief should remain invisible.





Historical Accuracy & Proof

This project is based on documented historical records and cemetery information.

You can view the memorial record here:

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/113768148/david-einstein

We are working directly with the cemetery and with the knowledge and approval of surviving family members.





❤️ Why This Matters

This is not about fame.

It is about humanity.

David was a child.

He had parents who loved him.

He had a family who mourned him.

He deserves to be remembered.

By placing a headstone, we:

Restore dignity

Preserve history

Honor immigrant families who struggled

Give future generations a place to remember





Our Goal

Funds will be used for:

Design and installation of a permanent grave marker

Cemetery fees and preparation

Possibly a small dedication ceremony for the community

We will share updates, photos, and the final memorial with all supporters.





How You Can Help

Donate if you are able.

If you cannot, sharing this story helps tremendously.

Together, we can give this child the dignity he was denied.





ALBERT EINSTEIN through the years: an archive of media photographs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKJtEykjwxU





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