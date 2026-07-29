Remember me Lord

Greetings to you all good Samaritans out there.I am a mother of 4 children, unemployed.The purpose of my fundraising is to raise money for my family so that I can build a house for them.

We are a family of 6 living in a 3 rooms shack house.The condition of the house is very stressfull and depressing, when it's raining the roof is leaking.The space is not enough,we sleep in one room all of us.

My first born is 12 she was supposed to have her own room but things are really tough,I am not working we are surviving with the kids child support grant and from the money that money that my husband gets from his piece jobs.

The donation will make a huge difference in our lives,it will mean the world for me and my family,it will bring a huge relief in our lives once we have built a house.My children are being teased by other children that they are living in a match box.

I believe and know God's timing is always perfect,I go to church, help with Sunday school children share with people God's word sometimes I judge myself and pull myself back that I can't tell people that God do situations I feel like they will ask me(why doesn't He change yours first)?

I am asking and pleading with you all out there in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth to please help us.

I have a boy who's birthday is on the 25 of December we fail to celebrate it because we can't afford any gift for him.

Please make a change in our lives in Jesus name.