End Remdesivir Death Protocols

Fighting Remdesivir Use Across the Country:

All over America, people are being put to death in hospitals with a poisonous drug called Remdesivir (also called Veklury). You or someone you know may have been subjected to the Remdesivir protocol. Some survive the protocol, but many do not. Remdesivir is so toxic it was pulled from studies to treat Ebola because it was so much more toxic than the other drugs tested in the study. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that it NOT be used for Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 has a better than 99% survival rate. And yet, Remdesivir is being pumped into victims all over the country as part of a deadly protocol that is taking the lives of good people. Moreover, our government provides massive financial incentives for hospitals to deny all treatments except Remdesivir.

The Remdesivir protocol is eerily similar across the country and it generally involves the following:

A patient arrives at the hospital for a problem, often unrelated to Covid-19. They are told they have Covid-19 or “Covid pneumonia”. They are immediately separated from their loved ones, and usually declared to be in the ICU (even though they are often placed in an ordinary room). They are placed on a BiPAP machine at a high rate, making it difficult for them to breathe. Their hands are often tied down so they can’t take the BiPAP machine off their face. After their hands are tied down, and sometimes before, a doctor comes to the room and determines that they are “agitated”. This results in the protocol patient being administered morphine or fentanyl. Sedating the patient makes it more difficult for them to communicate, breathe and more difficult for them to fight the toxic effects of Remdesivir. Their phone and the signaling instrument for the nurses are typically placed beyond their reach. They are placed on Remdesivir, to the exclusion of any other remedy. They are denied food and water. They may be intubated after a short period of time on the BiPAP machine. They are often placed on other drugs that are contraindicated for use with Remdesivir. It takes a “protocol patient” about nine days to die on average. They are typically told that if they attempt to leave against medical advice then their insurance will not cover any of their stay.

These Remdesivir protocols must be stopped. Attorneys Dan Watkins and Michael Hamilton are taking on doctors and hospitals across the country over the torturous deaths from this protocol. The families who have lost their loved ones cannot afford the expenses of a lawsuit. Only through your generous donations can those expenses be paid. Please consider giving as generously and sacrificially as you are led. By doing so, you will help strike a blow against the deadly protocols and on behalf of all Americans.

If you wish your tax exempt donation to go to a particular case, please designate it in the note section of your donation. All other donations will be prioritized and applied as needed. Thank you for your prayers, donations and sharing of this link. God bless you.