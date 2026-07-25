Relocation to Accept Job Offer

Hello. I have received an amazing offer of employment back in my home state of CA. I worked hard to finish my MSSW degree and am currently working a job catering to low-income families. My current job does not even cover my current rent, so I have been working a second job (12 hour night shifts, AFTER working my primary day job). This job is also a very low paying job. Accepting this position in CA will put me back in the area where I will be close to my children and my 3 brand new grandchildren. I simply am not making enough money between both of my jobs to make the move from TN to CA and have money for the first/deposit for a home rental AND rent the truck needed to get there. I have put two very important older vehicles I have up for sale trying to get the money, and I am trying but I have a short time frame to make the move and start the new job. PLEASE, PLEASE if you can help me at all; you have no idea how grateful I will be. Thank you so much!