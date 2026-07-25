Relocation Fund: HelpHardworking Family Reconnect

A Heartbreaking Setback, but We Are Fighting for Our Family’s Future

Hello friends, family, and kind strangers,

We are reaching out today with humbled hearts to ask for your help during one of the most challenging seasons of our lives.

A year ago, our son and his girlfriend moved to Florida to take their first big steps into adulthood. Sadly, the reality of today's economy hit them hard. For the past year, they have been confined to living in a single room with absolutely no privacy, struggling to keep their heads above water. Seeing them stretch themselves to the limit broke our hearts.

In a leap of faith, my husband and I decided to move back home to Illinois, believing that being around familiar roots would help us better our lives and build a safety net. Instead, this move brought deep heartache, unexpected setbacks, and sadness. Right now, we don't even own a vehicle.

The Plan: Strength in Numbers

Despite the heartbreak, we have a concrete plan. Our son asked us to move in with them in Florida so that we can pool our resources. Together, as four hardworking adults, we can share living costs and finally achieve stability.

My husband and my son both work full-time. His girlfriend and I both work part-time.

We are not looking for a handout to sit back; we are all working, capable adults who just need a bridge to get past this massive geographic hurdle.

Where the Funds Will Go ($13,000 Goal)

Getting from Illinois to Florida without a vehicle is our current impossibility. We need to raise $13,000 to secure:

A reliable, used vehicle capable of pulling a moving trailer. A trailer rental to move our essential belongings. Fuel, tolls, and basic travel expenses for the journey down south.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward this transport milestone. Once we arrive, we will immediately begin contributing to the shared household expenses to lift the burden off our kids.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our link. Your prayers, positive thoughts, and shares mean the world to our family as we try to get back to where we are needed most.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

Mama Hutch