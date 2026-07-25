Relocation For Mara & Her Kids





Hi

Mara is one of my good friends has been struck with an immense misfortune.

aside from her bank account being overdrawn by nearly $1000, the father of her 2 children died 3 years ago & she has been struggling on a 1 person income.

She is about to be evicted and lost her full time job 3 months ago.

She needs to move cross country to Connecticut to be closer to family where she can get the medical care she needs and get a full time job. She has begun applying for work there & has a few prospects.

Instead of remaining in California where she’s struggling just driving Lyft, we need to raise money to help so her storage (it’s been arrears for a few months) before the contents of her life are auctioned off, and the funds to get on her feet for a couple of months until she has a full time job.

I’ve agreed to finance the first month of rent , but she will have travel fees cross country & other expenses

I’m warning her donation campaign to help her get back on her feet and make sure she gets necessary finances to move cross country with her two young kids

Anything helps. She needs to leave by August 15



