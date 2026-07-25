My wife and I are relocating to Oklahoma from Florida. We are looking for help with moving expenses. This is not an emergency, there are far more people in need than us. That being said,if you have the extra money to help us with moving expenses and storage fees until we find jobs and get our rent situation solidified that would be a blessing. Whether you give or not,could everyone please pray that this goes smoothly, and that we get close to asking price of our current home.

Thanks to everyone reading this.