Relocating To Canada For Good

For 10 years I've been fighting to survive since wrongly evicted and lost in court with receipts.

I left and ended up in Charleston SC.

After being bullied by cops for sleeping in my van then after it broke down causing me to be put in dangerous situations including one's I was pushed into by police I became less American day by day.

After gettin trespassed for areas I wasn't in I felt like I didn't belong in America.

It reached a breaking point when a major business claimed I was living on their property which they couldn't prove and my proof was irrelevant.

The cop coerced me onto the property to arrest me and kept spitting at my feet until I hit him. I was taken down to the pavement where my arms were pinned by the manager and legs by the cop who kept slamming my head into the pavement yelling stop resisting.

No trial is set. Im done with America.

I need funds to rent a vehicle to get my belongings from storage and travel to Canada where I will live writing books and music.