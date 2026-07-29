Relocating Home 🏡

Hey everyone. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

We need to relocate by the end of this month. We moved across the country with hopes and dreams of bettering our lives. It seemed fine. Until it wasn't. I can't go into to much details. But the result of this move has ended up with legal troubles, deep depression and broken promises.

I wish it worked out. We need help with getting a uhaul, gas and hotels for the trip.

I can also do cash app or venmo if you feel inclined to help that way. Our goal is by July 1st to be on the road. We have 4 babies who rely deeply on us. They deserve better. 🙏🏻