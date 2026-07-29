Due to my medical problems and my wife as my caregiver we need to relocate to Alabama from Nevada. Since my wife is from Alabama and since her girls and grandkids live there I want her there so she doesn’t have a problem getting there when God calls me home. The money I’m requesting will go to getting us and my five dogs there plus money to try and get us a house once we are there. I’m only asking for enough money for the move and nothing more. Thank you for considering my request. My wife is a very religious woman who brought me back into the church.Once we got married I adopted her 2 year old daughter who is now 21. Again thank you