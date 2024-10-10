Relief for the Williams

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,370
Campaign funds will be received by Marie Williams
Marie Williams, our Classical Conversations' Area Representative, has children and one grandbaby in Lakeland, Florida and they have been affected by the hurricane. Her eldest son, Ruben, and his wife, Hannah who is 18 weeks pregnant, had their apartment flooded last night. Both of their cars have been damaged beyond repair. They are currently sheltering with a CC family, but after they weather the storm, they will need to start from scratch. We have an opportunity to be the hands and feet Christ and help this young couple recover from losing all their worldly possessions.
Thankful you were not harmed during the flooding. Praying God's provisions over your growing family.
Love and prayers
We're so glad you're safe and pray God provides for all your daily needs. Congratulations on your new little Williams to come.
We continue to pray that you are able to get back on your feet quickly, that you will stay healthy & you will feel the Lord‘s loving arms around you
We are praying for you and love you both.
God Bless you all we have you in our prayers. Camarco Family
Praying for you guys!!!
Praying for you guys!
God Bless You ALL !
Praying for all of you!
We love you, Williams family!
Prayers
Prayers for comfort and provision.
Praying for this precious family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.