Relief for the Williams

Marie Williams, our Classical Conversations' Area Representative, has children and one grandbaby in Lakeland, Florida and they have been affected by the hurricane. Her eldest son, Ruben, and his wife, Hannah who is 18 weeks pregnant, had their apartment flooded last night. Both of their cars have been damaged beyond repair. They are currently sheltering with a CC family, but after they weather the storm, they will need to start from scratch. We have an opportunity to be the hands and feet Christ and help this young couple recover from losing all their worldly possessions.