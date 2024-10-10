Campaign Image

Relief for the Williams

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $5,370

Campaign created by Rachel Torrens

Campaign funds will be received by Marie Williams

Marie Williams, our Classical Conversations' Area Representative, has children and one grandbaby in Lakeland, Florida and they have been affected by the hurricane. Her eldest son, Ruben, and his wife, Hannah who is 18 weeks pregnant, had their apartment flooded last night. Both of their cars have been damaged beyond repair. They are currently sheltering with a CC family, but after they weather the storm, they will need to start from scratch. We have an opportunity to be the hands and feet Christ and help this young couple recover from losing all their worldly possessions. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Thankful you were not harmed during the flooding. Praying God's provisions over your growing family.

Shawna McCormick
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We're so glad you're safe and pray God provides for all your daily needs. Congratulations on your new little Williams to come.

Sue and Kayleen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We continue to pray that you are able to get back on your feet quickly, that you will stay healthy & you will feel the Lord‘s loving arms around you

Christy and Eric Morris
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you and love you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless you all we have you in our prayers. Camarco Family

Carolyn Scott
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you guys!!!

Doug and Bonnie Crosley
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless You ALL !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

David and Amy Ingersoll
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you, Williams family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for comfort and provision.

Brooke and Dawn Rogers
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for this precious family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
3 months ago

