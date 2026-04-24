Relief fund for Deputy William Terry

A short time ago a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 10. As the deputy was stepping out of his patrol vehicle, another motorist for unknown reason lost control of his vehicle and struck the deputy, the deputy’s patrol vehicle as well as the vehicle that the deputy had stopped. The deputy is alert and stable but sustained serious injuries and is being transported by air to a Tallahassee area hospital. At this time there are no other reported injuries to the occupants of the car that was stopped or the occupant of the car that caused the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and will conduct the traffic crash investigation. Information is limited at this time however I humbly ask our community to pray for our deputy.





Sheriff David Harper