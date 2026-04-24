Relief for my newly diagnosed cancer

I was diagnosed June 19, 2026 with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma and I am facing a difficult road ahead. I am unemployed due to severe arthritis and waiting to be approved for disability, which has made things even more challenging. On top of that, I am caring for my elderly, home bound mother, so my days are filled responsibilities and worry. The need for treatment means I must travel out of state, and the costs of gas, hotels and medical bills are adding up.





The funds raised through this campaign will help cover travel expenses, medical bills, medication, treatment, daily living costs and support for caregiving. Every dollar will go directly to making sure I can access the care I need, while ensuring my mother is cared for during this difficult time. Your support will relieve some of the financial stress, so I can’t focus on my health and recovery.





Support would allow me to complete treatment and surgery, and hopefully get rid of the cancer before it spreads. Any contributions, big or small will make a difference and mean the world to me and my mother. Thank you for reading and for considering a donation to help my fight with cancer.





God Bless





My PayPal is shellyjaneane@gmail.com