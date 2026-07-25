Relief For Anahita and Her Family

Anahita and I first met when she was my Lyft passenger on February 21, 2023. She had just finished shopping at the Nordstrom Shoe Outlet, and during our ride I learned about her incredible journey from Tehran. Anahita had been working on her U.S. citizenship for ten years, a process that began when her cousin entered her name into the lottery without her knowledge. Despite the challenges, she persevered, even while managing the difficulties of living with Multiple Sclerosis. When she faced a medical emergency, the hospital demanded cash because she was not yet a U.S. citizen, and the cost of that visit took the money she needed to return home to Tehran. I was moved by her story and helped her pay for her flight home. Over the next three and a half years, our friendship grew, and I had the privilege of sharing my faith with Anahita. She became a Christian and attended church with me for the first time in her life! In March of 2025, Anahita achieved her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen, scoring a perfect one hundred on her citizenship test. She returned to Tehran to complete her degree in bio-medical research while planning to move back to the United States. Unfortunately, health issues caused her to miss two swearing-in ceremonies, the most recent of which was on December 27. Then, tragedy struck. War broke out, and Anahita's home was destroyed by missiles. Her family lost everything. Unlike in the U.S., Tehran does not have government safety nets or insurance to help families recover from war. With inflation soaring to seventy-two percent, the challenges have become overwhelming. Anahita has been in the hospital for almost three months as a result of seizures related to her MS. She needs injections in order to restore her ability to walk. Additionally, she and her family urgently need funds to rent a place to live for at least a year and to begin rebuilding their home. My friends and I have helped, but the need is far greater than we can meet alone. I am praying for God's intervention and for the generosity of those who feel led to help. Your support will provide hope and a safe place to live for Anahita and her family as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to help rescue this precious family.