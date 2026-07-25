GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Reliable Vehicle in Mexico

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandon Long

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandon Long

Reliable Vehicle in Mexico

My name is Brandon Long. I have been a missionary in Mexico since 2013, and have been living full-time and pastoring a church plant in Northern Mexico since the latter part of 2014. By God’s grace, I have been able to see the word of God work in people’s lives, bringing them to Christ and causing them to grow in grace and knowledge. The Lord provided me with a wonderful Christian help-meet and adoptive daughter last year, and we are blessed to serve the Lord together in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.


Reynosa is a difficult city. Perhaps the most difficult city to live in in Mexico. A quick glance at any news outlet will give you an idea of the chaos that we endure: Cartel violence has crushed our economy, and the citizens have learned to live among the violence the best we can. Apart from the violent atmosphere, our infrastructure is mostly pitiful. We have weekly power outages, water shortages, the climate is extremely hot, and nothing really grows here other than the twisted and gnarled mesquite trees. The challenging climate and the drought are similar to the spiritual climate of our city: lacking vital nourishment and clouds saturated with water. Sadly, with over a million people, there are few sound churches, and hardly anybody dares to venture in the cartel capital of the north. Pentecostalism, Roman Catholicism, and massive Word of Faith Charismatic influence have shaped the religious landscape.


When I arrived to Reynosa, the norm (which has not changed) was violence. Violence in the news. Violence in social media. Violence on the streets. Gunshots at night. Areas of the city blocked off by burning buses. Dead bodies on the side of the highway and cars riddled with bullet holes were not an uncommon site. We have grown accustomed to seeing the State and Federal forces, the soldiers and guardsmen, and even the criminal organizations themselves driving with machine guns mounted to their vehicles. The city is unruly, and chaotic, and the average citizen is helpless. The best we can hope for is to go out and come back home safely, to lock our doors, and to live inside. Business is impossible without corruption or being complicit in crime, as ALL businesses in Reynosa, without exception, pay quotas to the cartels for “protection.”


Add to the stress of this place not being able to get around reliably with your family to visit the brethren, to pick them up for church, breaking down on the side of the road on the most dangerous stretches of highways. This has been the norm for us for years. I do not deny that the Lord has taught me much patience through ongoing struggles with vehicles, but we find ourselves limited in our outreach and ability to minister, as well as unable to visit family and friends, and this has proved challenging for our ministry. Not for personal comfort, but from a genuine need for a new vehicle, we reach out to the church of God to consider our need for this place of labor for the Kingdom, and ask you to consider giving towards this need.


Our prayer is that, through God´s people´s generosity which has sustained us here for so long, that we will be able to get a newer vehicle to be able to do more here.


Our church website is www.gracia1689.mx

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve