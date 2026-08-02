Reliable transportation for a faithful mother.

Help us bless a woman who has spent her life blessing others, she is a loving mother, devoted grandmother, faithful Christian and one of the most selfless person I know, she has a servant’s heart and has never expected anything in return. Unfortunately she has no reliable transportation of her own. We are hoping to raise funds to help purchase a dependable vehicle so she can go to her doctor’s appointments, grocery store, church services and continue living independently. Having reliable transportation would be a blessing and would give her back the freedom she has recently lost. If you feel led to give no donation is too small. Every dollar brings up one step closer to helping someone who has care for others. We would be grateful if you would simply share this campaign and keep my mom in your prayers. From the bottom of our hearts thank you for your generosity your kindness and your prayers. May God bless you for helping a woman in need.