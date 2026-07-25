Reliable transportation

Hi everyone, my name is Kristina. My fiancé Jack and I have 3 little boys and we are in desperate need of a reliable vehicle. We recently purchased a truck from my oldest son from a previous marriage. My son is amazing and let us pay in payments. Now the transmission has gone out. We live 8 miles from my job but its not a walkable route. I work as a registration clerk. My fiance, along with watching the boys, works with our friend doing catering and events. We have had the toughest time breaking even or staying afloat. We just need help getting a vehicle so I can keep my job. If anyone can help we would very much appreciate it. Thank you all.