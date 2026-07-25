Reliable Car Needed

Hi.

I really appreciate the time you are giving up to read our story.

My name is Paul, and my wife is Tracy. We are 59yrs old and 61yrs old. We live in Pietermaritzburg South Africa.

We have been struggling for years to get vehicle finance. Evin if we get vehicle finance aventually, we might not be able to afford it. We really need a more reliable car, as the one we have at the moment is a Fiat Uno 1996 model. It is 30 yrs old, It keeps on breaking down. Parts for the Uno are hard to get now too.

We really need a more reliable car that will last us until we leave this earth. We really need help please. I know the Rand amount that we asking for is a lot, but that is what a reliable car costs in South Africa.

Any amount that is given is trully appreciated by us.

Kind Regards

From Paul and Tracy.