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Relentless Pursuit of Health

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$1,850 USD

Fundraiser created byCathee Poulsen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wild Goose Ministries

Relentless Pursuit of Health

Wednesday June 24 2026

July 13, 2026


Dear Friends,

Buddy is currently on Day 4 of his second round of chemotherapy. And hopefully his last. If all goes well, he will return home to Naples next Wednesday where he expects to go through the after effects of the chemo and then a period of regaining health and strength.


These two pictures show how much he can change in a day or two. The one with neuropathy in his face, the other later as symptoms diminished.


His weight was down to 166 lbs at one point. Ridiculously skinny for someone who is 6'7" tall. I'm happy to report he weighed 209 lbs. today! He has not had any blood transfusions (he was getting two a day during Round 1); and his platelets are low but holding their own.


The best news is that Dr. Shah's nurse told him they were all very impressed with his response to the first round of treatment, in spite of how sick and weak we knew him to be. She said, "this treatment has significantly pushed back the lymphoma." This gives us great hope for what's happening in Round 2.


The HLH seems to be in control and he's down to two steroid pills. He only had one day of fever this time.


The plan is for Buddy to leave Moffitt next Wednesday and return to his home in Naples to recover. If all goes well, he'll have to return to Moffitt for 30 days when he receives the CAR-T cell therapy.


Their greatest need now, outside of prayer for continued healing, is money for food and gas for travel. When he is there for the 30 days, Moffitt will provide either greatly reduced lodging fee or free lodging as he has to stay in the area during treatment, but not necessarily in the hospital.


If you've read all this, God bless you. It's a lot to digest but some of you have asked for the details. I don't know how we would have made it through this maze without the loving support of you, our dear friends. The journey isn't over yet, but it's looking so much better than it did a month ago.


You each mean the world to us,

The Poulsen Family


Your donations made to Wild Goose Ministries are tax-deductible.


For those who want to know everything:

HLH stands for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. It is a rare, severe, and potentially life-threatening immune system disorder where the body's white blood cells become overactive, causing them to attack the body's own organs, bone marrow, and blood cells. (Cleveland Clinic)


CAR T-cell therapy is a highly personalized type of immunotherapy that genetically reprograms a patient's own T cells (immune system cells) to seek out and destroy cancer cells. It is primarily used to treat hard-to-treat or relapsed blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. (National Cancer Institute)



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