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Praying For Reconciliation : Help Heal Our Family

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byHeidi Petterson

Praying For Reconciliation : Help Heal Our Family

Hey there, friends! I'm reaching out to you from a place of deep vulnerability and hope. My name is Heidi, and this isn't just any story; it's our life unfolding before your eyes. It all started in January when the Lord finally gave me the strength to leave an abusive marriage of over 23 years. I had already tried everything else to help heal and finally took this drastic step. Things needed to change, for healing, for reconciliation rooted in love and respect. But as soon as I stepped away, my husband cut off financial support, hiring a lawyer with his income to ensure my son and I had nothing. I've always been the homeschooling mom, living solely on his income for 15 years. Now, facing the world with God as our sole Provider—a single mother of two—I turn to you all. My heart is full, not just of pain but also of faith that God will provide in His miraculous ways. "God is still good," I remind us both each day as I teach my youngest son. We're asking for help—because it is what love asks: selfless support and care during a time that seems more trial than triumph. #GodisstillGood My extended family & church is amazing; they have been there through thick and thin. But even with all their generosity, they too are stretched by the economy like many families today. I know God will answer our prayers—through you! Your support could mean groceries or gas in the car to run essential errands for our family. It's about more than just money; it’s a lifeline of hope and love during tough times. We believe in miracles, but we also know that sometimes they need your helping hand along the way. Your donation—no matter how small or large—is an investment in restoring peace to our family's life. ❤️ "Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good " says Romans 12:9. Today, let’s clothe ourselves with compassion and kindness; let us not forget to show hospitality to strangers for by doing so some have shown themselves hospitable to angels unawares. (Hebrews 13:2) Your actions today will extend an unexpected blessing to my sons and I. Please, share our story if you can feel the heartbeat of this struggle and triumph. Together, we're not just surviving; we're thriving through faith and community support. #HopeHeals ❤️ God bless each one of you as much as I hope to be blessed by your generosity! ?✨


If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men: Romans 12.18 NASB95

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