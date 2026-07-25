Rejoice Missionary School in Bavaria

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Greetings from Czech Republic! My name is Terezie and I am a future teacher with a deep passion to serve the Next Generation and share the love and hope of Jesus Christ.

I am writing to share a vision God has placed on my heart. I have a big dream to spend a year at Rejoice, a Christian school in Bavaria, Germany, that focuses on theology and music ministry, and sends its students on mission trips across Europe every month.

As a teacher in training, I believe this year will be foundational for equipping me to serve effectively—both through education and worship. However, to make this trip a reality, I need to raise €12,000.

Through my own savings, I have managed to cover about one-third of the costs, but I am still short of the remaining amount. That is why I am reaching out to you today to humbly ask if you would consider supporting me on this journey, whether through a financial contribution or through prayer.

If you feel led to partner with me, I would be deeply grateful for any support you can provide.

Thank you so much for your time, your kindness, and your heart for ministry!