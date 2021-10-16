Campaign Image

Reinstate Scott Miller PA

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $38,675

Campaign created by Patients of Scott Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Shelly Miller

Reinstate Scott Miller PA

Our community’s beloved family health practitioner, Scott Miller, P.A. is the subject of multiple unfounded complaints to the WA Medical Board. The expenses to defend his license to practice medicine and managing those who are denied access to care are mounting. He needs our help if  his medical license is to be reinsated at the November hearing. 

Ways to connect: 
Website: www.scottmiller.org  FB: www.facebook.com/scottmillerpa
telegram: https://t.me/reinstatescottmiller

Scott runs a pediatric practice where he takes care of our local families. He is known to readily find answers to difficult childhood health issues that other pediatricians are either stumped by or brush off as something that will pass. Scott is sought out by parents who have tried multiple physicians, therapists, and practitioners without success. In so many cases, Scott is able to find solutions for these children and their distraught parents. He is also well known for caring for foster and adopted children. The trauma and neglect so many of them have experienced results in a myriad of health challenges. Scott is great at thinking outside the box and has been able to give these parents answers and solutions when all others have failed. Many of his patients are on state health care, with low reimbursement rates and these are the cases that take the most time and effort to solve. He is generous with his time and will do whatever it takes to find solutions for his patients.
 
If that isn’t enough, Scott is working nearly all of his waking hours to support families who are dealing with COVID-19. We are told that there is no treatment, stay home, and hope you don’t get sick. They tell us if you have to go to the hospital with COVID, you might die and there’s very little they can do for you. Scott has worked to find answers and has been treating patients and community members for COVID. He is selfless in his efforts to help everyone who comes to him for help and as a result works day and night between his practice and people who need COVID treatment.
 
Scott is also very outspoken and often stands up at school board meetings and other public forums to speak out about retaining our medical freedoms, the perils of school policies on children, and the fact that there are effective treatments for COVID. Because of this, the medical board has received multiple anonymous complaints and have suspended his medial license. 
 
Our area families NEED Scott. He’s keeping people from dying of COVID. He speaks on our behalf. We must help him.
 
Read on for more about his selfless care of those fighting COVID:
 
He has spent the last 15 months fighting to help treat and save the lives of hundreds and hundreds of people locally and across the country. He has done this all while receiving letter after letter from the state medical board, investigating random, anonymous complaints that started as soon as he began treating patients. He knew what the consequences could be, as he watched a prominent pediatrician in Portland have his medical license removed without an investigation or ability to even defend himself. Colleagues and friends told him that he needed to lay low and stop treating families, but the phone kept ringing - many times families who are very sick, asking if Scott would be willing to help them. To this day, he has not turned away a single person who has asked If he would treat them, or a family member, knowing that each prescription is likely to result in another investigation; each phone call to a hospital to try and help a family intervene to save a loved one's life will result in untold numbers of complaints, and knowing that he was in this alone. That's where Scott is wrong. Not only is he not in this alone, he has the support of the families that he cares for every day, the gratitude and support of the almost 600 people he has treated, not just with medications, but with his time and energy, the limitless amount of time that he spends encouraging and reassuring families, husbands and wives who call him all hours of the night, concerned that their loved one might be dying, yet terrified to go into the hospital where they know they will be isolated from their loved ones, where all therapies will be immediately stopped. He will spend the rest of the night adjusting treatments, until their symptoms have stabilized. He drives to people's homes all hours of the night to manage new cases that reach out to him after hours, donating medications, vitamins and supplements for those that do not have access or cannot afford them.
 
It is impossible to truly describe what he has done and what he continues to do for these families, most of them he does not know, he has never met, yet fights for them as though they are a family member. I am told of how he intervened for a dear friend of one of his patients who was very sick, frightened, and in one of the most vulnerable positions, soon to give birth, and without hesitation, he reached out to her, and yes he did provide therapies, but it was the time that he spent talking with her, reassuring her, letting her know that she could reach out to him at any time of the day or night, and that he would do everything in his power to not let the hospital separate her from her baby. Five days later, she gave birth to a healthy baby and she sent Scott a picture of her holding her beautiful baby boy in her arms. For those of you he has treated, you understand why he fights.
 
Now, it is our time to let Scott know that he has our support and we will fight for him with the same passion that he fights for the health and well-being of all of his patients and all those that come to him desperate not to become another statistic. He needs us to fight to reinstate his medical license. In the end, if he loses this fight, we will all lose. Please donate what you can to his legal defense fund and to financial needs created by this suspension.
 
Recent Donations
Show:
Kelly Cornelius
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so much for helping my friends husband and also for EVERYTHING you have done and continue to do.

Amy Register
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Just a little something for your time tonight. You are a blessing to many

Daniel Miller
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Petra
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

I wish you were around when Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville Florida murdered my wonderful husband of 30 years. He and I still had so many plans.... God bless you and I hope you will be able to save lives again soon. I still can't believe that good doctors who are doing the right thing are being punished for it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Deborah
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you for saving so many people! Praying for you to be reinstated soon! We need good people like you back!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi from Olympia. Please put me on your mailing list. Godspeed.

Tim
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

I'm Canadian. We too, are being lied to, and manipulated. You sir, are a hero.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Much love to your ‘ohana❤️

West Family
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

kathleen berg
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Bernie de Haldevang
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

We follow one another and have shared a Twitter space with Amalyah; I have a vax injured child (MMR). I wish you and you family all the love and prayers that I can muster. You are brave and the Lord will recognise your faith, the truths that you state and the beautiful souls that you and your family are. I pray that you remain strong and that the Lord looks after you and home. Bernie

Mary Felker
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay strong.

Anonymous Giver
$ 90.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

You are all in my prayers for safety, protection and renewal. That you may be granted the means to serve patients God's way. Also that everything that has been taken from you be restored 7 fold. In Jesus' Name we pray!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks for sharing your knowledge with us Covid widows from the Former Feds group.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

My God bless you and the many families under your thoughtful and loving care!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

Deborah Hunsinger
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

I am so moved by all of you on Bernadette Pajer's An Informed Life Review. I am holding all of you in the light of God.

Updates

Follow up on Scott Miller's fight against medical tyranny

August 11th, 2023

I would like to start by thanking my wife and children for their support and love, my community and so many of you across the country who have felt convicted to lift my family up throughout this challenging journey. It is hard but into words, the experiences I have had, the thousands of people I've had the honor to serve and care for, and the strength that God has given myself and my wife and kids through a time I can only describe as, impossible.

We refuse to let these challenges define us or deter us from our mission to serve and care for those in need. Despite the ongoing legal battle and tenuous situation with our home, we remain committed to fighting for justice and advocating for providers locally and across the country.

When my license was suspended in October 2021, God immediately opened another door, provided a pathway for us to continue to serve our community, and care for those who had been abandoned by their practitioners or sent home by the hospitals, without care, without hope.

My family and I have had what I can only describe as a very unusual last couple years. We discovered toxic mold in our home just weeks prior to the emergencies suspension of my license leaving us unable to remediate. We have lived in tents in our backyard since April 2022, and are now days away from losing our property.

We have lived through continual attacks by the Washington Medical Commission, death threats, spiritual warfare that I previously could not have comprehended, and were it not for the daily, constant prayers for protection from thousands of people, and Shelly's and my conviction in God and his plan for us, the impossible has been made possible.

The outpouring of support from our community and people all over the country has been nothing short of overwhelming. Your prayers, kind words, and generous contributions have provided us with a glimmer of hope in the midst of adversity. We are eternally grateful for every single person who has stood by us during our difficult journey.

As we continue to navigate the uncertainty ahead of us, I am determined to continue sheddding light on the injustices faced by medical practitioners everywhere. It is our duty to ensure that every patient receives the care they deserve, and that providers are not targeted and attacked for having the courage to share unbiased truth with their patients.

Though it has been a brutally challenging road, our unwavering faith in God has kept my family going. I believe that there is a purpose for every trial we face and that our experiences will ultimately lead to the positive change we have been fighting for. I know that with God's guidance and the strength He instills in us, we can overcome any obstacle placed in our path.

In the midst of our own struggles, I have sadly witnessed firsthand the pain and hardships endured by far too many people who have been abandoned by their healthcare providers or denied access to appropriate medical care. Yet I have also had the privilege to witness the courage and strength of colleagues and citizens who have chosen to take a stand against medical tyranny. This has further fueled my determination to fight for the rights of both healthcare providers and patients alike.

My family asks for your continued support and prayers as we walk this challenging path. By standing together, we have the power to create awareness and real change to ensure that no one else has to needlessly experience the same hardships we have faced. Your contributions, whether in the form of advocacy, financial support, or simply spreading the truth, are invaluable to our cause.

Again, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have stood by us. Your unwavering support has given my family strength through some very dark times, and I am excited as I look forward, as we work towards creating a different model of care. 

Update #2

August 11th, 2023

I would like to start by thanking my wife and children for their support and love, my community and so many of you across the country who have felt convicted to lift my family up throughout this challenging journey. It is hard but into words, the experiences I have had, the thousands of people I've had the honor to serve and care for, and the strength that God has given myself and my wife and kids through a time I can only describe as, impossible.

We refuse to let these challenges define us or deter us from our mission to serve and care for those in need. Despite the ongoing legal battle and tenuous situation with our home, we remain committed to fighting for justice and advocating for providers locally and across the country.

When my license was suspended in October 2021, God immediately opened another door, provided a pathway for us to continue to serve our community, and care for those who had been abandoned by their practitioners or sent home by the hospitals, without care, without hope.

My family and I have had what I can only describe as a very unusual last couple years. We discovered toxic mold in our home just weeks prior to the emergencies suspension of my license leaving us unable to remediate. We have lived in tents in our backyard since April 2022, and are now days away from losing our property.

We have lived through continual attacks by the Washington Medical Commission, death threats, spiritual warfare that I previously could not have comprehended, and were it not for the daily, constant prayers for protection from thousands of people, and Shelly's and my conviction in God and his plan for us, the impossible has been made possible.

The outpouring of support from our community and people all over the country has been nothing short of overwhelming. Your prayers, kind words, and generous contributions have provided us with a glimmer of hope in the midst of adversity. We are eternally grateful for every single person who has stood by us during our difficult journey.

As we continue to navigate the uncertainty ahead of us, I am determined to continue sheddding light on the injustices faced by medical practitioners everywhere. It is our duty to ensure that every patient receives the care they deserve, and that providers are not targeted and attacked for having the courage to share unbiased truth with their patients.

Though it has been a brutally challenging road, our unwavering faith in God has kept my family going. I believe that there is a purpose for every trial we face and that our experiences will ultimately lead to the positive change we have been fighting for. I know that with God's guidance and the strength He instills in us, we can overcome any obstacle placed in our path.

In the midst of our own struggles, I have sadly witnessed firsthand the pain and hardships endured by far too many people who have been abandoned by their healthcare providers or denied access to appropriate medical care. Yet I have also had the privilege to witness the courage and strength of colleagues and citizens who have chosen to take a stand against medical tyranny. This has further fueled my determination to fight for the rights of both healthcare providers and patients alike.

My family asks for your continued support and prayers as we walk this challenging path. By standing together, we have the power to create awareness and real change to ensure that no one else has to needlessly experience the same hardships we have faced. Your contributions, whether in the form of advocacy, financial support, or simply spreading the truth, are invaluable to our cause.

Again, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have stood by us. Your unwavering support has given my family strength through some very dark times, and I am excited as I look forward, as we work towards creating a different model of care. 


Update #1

October 26th, 2021

Hello friends, patients and supporters!

November 3rd is just around the corner! That's the date the medical board will review the case against Miller Pediatrics. We are praying for miracles and mercies so the clinic can get back to doing what it does best, HELPING PATIENTS HEAL!  More updates will be posted as we have information, regarding the best way to support Miller Pediatrics, for the hearing. Continue to spread the message of Medical Freedom, Freedom of Speech and most of all, treatments that HELP our natural immune system to operate at it's fullest capacity. 

Thank you and God bless! 
~Scott Miller Support Team

"Fear is contagious, but so is courage"

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo