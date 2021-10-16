Reinstate Scott Miller PA

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $38,675
Campaign funds will be received by Shelly Miller
Thank you so much for helping my friends husband and also for EVERYTHING you have done and continue to do.
Just a little something for your time tonight. You are a blessing to many
I wish you were around when Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville Florida murdered my wonderful husband of 30 years. He and I still had so many plans.... God bless you and I hope you will be able to save lives again soon. I still can't believe that good doctors who are doing the right thing are being punished for it.
God Bless you for saving so many people! Praying for you to be reinstated soon! We need good people like you back!
Hi from Olympia. Please put me on your mailing list. Godspeed.
I'm Canadian. We too, are being lied to, and manipulated. You sir, are a hero.
Much love to your ‘ohana❤️
We follow one another and have shared a Twitter space with Amalyah; I have a vax injured child (MMR). I wish you and you family all the love and prayers that I can muster. You are brave and the Lord will recognise your faith, the truths that you state and the beautiful souls that you and your family are. I pray that you remain strong and that the Lord looks after you and home. Bernie
Stay strong.
You are all in my prayers for safety, protection and renewal. That you may be granted the means to serve patients God's way. Also that everything that has been taken from you be restored 7 fold. In Jesus' Name we pray!
Thanks for sharing your knowledge with us Covid widows from the Former Feds group.
My God bless you and the many families under your thoughtful and loving care!
I am so moved by all of you on Bernadette Pajer's An Informed Life Review. I am holding all of you in the light of God.
August 11th, 2023
I would like to start by thanking my wife and children for their support and love, my community and so many of you across the country who have felt convicted to lift my family up throughout this challenging journey. It is hard but into words, the experiences I have had, the thousands of people I've had the honor to serve and care for, and the strength that God has given myself and my wife and kids through a time I can only describe as, impossible.
We refuse to let these challenges define us or deter us from our mission to serve and care for those in need. Despite the ongoing legal battle and tenuous situation with our home, we remain committed to fighting for justice and advocating for providers locally and across the country.
When my license was suspended in October 2021, God immediately opened another door, provided a pathway for us to continue to serve our community, and care for those who had been abandoned by their practitioners or sent home by the hospitals, without care, without hope.
My family and I have had what I can only describe as a very unusual last couple years. We discovered toxic mold in our home just weeks prior to the emergencies suspension of my license leaving us unable to remediate. We have lived in tents in our backyard since April 2022, and are now days away from losing our property.
We have lived through continual attacks by the Washington Medical Commission, death threats, spiritual warfare that I previously could not have comprehended, and were it not for the daily, constant prayers for protection from thousands of people, and Shelly's and my conviction in God and his plan for us, the impossible has been made possible.
The outpouring of support from our community and people all over the country has been nothing short of overwhelming. Your prayers, kind words, and generous contributions have provided us with a glimmer of hope in the midst of adversity. We are eternally grateful for every single person who has stood by us during our difficult journey.
As we continue to navigate the uncertainty ahead of us, I am determined to continue sheddding light on the injustices faced by medical practitioners everywhere. It is our duty to ensure that every patient receives the care they deserve, and that providers are not targeted and attacked for having the courage to share unbiased truth with their patients.
Though it has been a brutally challenging road, our unwavering faith in God has kept my family going. I believe that there is a purpose for every trial we face and that our experiences will ultimately lead to the positive change we have been fighting for. I know that with God's guidance and the strength He instills in us, we can overcome any obstacle placed in our path.
In the midst of our own struggles, I have sadly witnessed firsthand the pain and hardships endured by far too many people who have been abandoned by their healthcare providers or denied access to appropriate medical care. Yet I have also had the privilege to witness the courage and strength of colleagues and citizens who have chosen to take a stand against medical tyranny. This has further fueled my determination to fight for the rights of both healthcare providers and patients alike.
My family asks for your continued support and prayers as we walk this challenging path. By standing together, we have the power to create awareness and real change to ensure that no one else has to needlessly experience the same hardships we have faced. Your contributions, whether in the form of advocacy, financial support, or simply spreading the truth, are invaluable to our cause.
Again, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have stood by us. Your unwavering support has given my family strength through some very dark times, and I am excited as I look forward, as we work towards creating a different model of care.
October 26th, 2021
