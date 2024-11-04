Nick Monroe Crabcrawler X Reinstatement Legal Fund

I need to raise 3000 dollars to pay for my lawyer who sent a letter to X arguing for my reinstatement to the platform.



All I wanted is to get my Twitter/X accounts back. nickmon1112 has been gone for 1988 days. crabcrawler1 gone for 606 days. You'd think it'd be easier to fix this with how free speech friendly Elon has made X. Unfortunately, I needed to get an attorney, since my ability to send the usual sort of reinstatement requests was turned off because of some sort of glitch on X's side.

The lawyer I hired is named Andrew Jaffe. Here's his website.

He was worth every penny, and heard me out as I patiently explained my mess to him. In the end, Jaffe managed to draft a straightforward letter to X that laid out my situation and why it was ridiculous to keep me banned.

I've been made aware that sending a legal demand letter to X should work, seeing as it worked for immigration activist Martin Sellner.

(I'm currently banned from X for making a drunken late night rant towards a guy named Gregg Re in March 2023. The stress from the Tate brothers fanbase, coupled with the story that I uncovered there, temporarily put me in a bad mental state. It was a mess. But I took public responsibility for my mistake and even Gregg himself wants me reinstated.)

But X refuses to budge. My situation is unique because as the head of trust and safety at the time, Ella Irwin made a statement that falsely implied I had somehow engaged in criminal behavior. It was a reckless statement that I didn't even have the ability to refute because my account was taken away.

I had someone reach out to X in April 2024 on my behalf to find out what was going on. The company's response was that I was banned for "violent speech" and that wouldn't reinstate me for something that happened off-platform over a year prior. In Elon's own words, "violent speech" warrants a six-month ban. So I should've been reinstated in September 2023. Yet here we are in November 2024.

I amassed over 47,000 followers on nickmon1112 and 35,000 on crabcrawler1. I earned that through hard work. I miss my community and the wonderful people I met over the years, and I think about them on a regular basis. I’m not an armchair political commentator. I loved going down random internet rabbit holes and uncovering crazy stories.

I want to get back to doing that again. My time away from X gave me a better appreciation for it all.



I would've gotten a lawyer sooner. But earlier this year I got shout-outs from X advocate ALX. On two separate occasions he lobbied for the reinstatement of both @nickmon1112 and @crabcrawler1. I figured that the whole "vox populi" thing would work. People wanted me back. They regularly asked for updates about it, seeing that other people ALX listed had gotten reinstated. It took until August of this year for me to get confirmation that X ignored ALX's (and many others!) request for my return.

Even if you can only give $5, $10, etc. That would be incredibly helpful! Instead of thinking it as $3000, I'm seeing it as needing to take 3000 steps to finally get back on X.

Thank you for your help and consideration.

(This crowdfund is only to pay the lawyer. If I somehow exceed the goal it'd go towards any other legal expenses that might pop up, and paying back those who helped me already.)