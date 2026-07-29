Rehabilitation For Anthony

I’m standing at a crossroads, finally brave enough to admit that I can’t keep living like this, that I deserve more than just surviving day to day. I want rehab because I want my life back—I want clarity, peace, and the strength to face myself without running or numbing the pain. I’m tired of letting my struggles define me and exhausted from pretending I have everything under control when I don’t. Choosing rehab isn’t weakness; it’s the first real act of self-respect I’ve made in a long time. It’s me saying I’m worth healing, worth support, and worth a future that isn’t chained to the past. I want to learn how to live again, honestly and fully, and I’m ready to do the hard work it takes to become the person I know I can be.



