Registering my cat an my ESA

I need to register my cat as my emotional support animal ASAP. I have a plethora of reasons as to why, but only 1 reason that needs to be known: he helps me regulate, calms me down mid break. Hes stopped attacks from even happening! He knows his job, I just need him registered for it.. So he can help me outside of my house. Please, I'm 16 and I NEED him to help me regulate, I love him so much and I am ever so greatful for every tiny thing he does to help me.