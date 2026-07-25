Regaining Confidence

I’m raising money to finally restore my smile and my health. Growing up, I experienced neglect and never learned or had access to proper dental care and hygiene. As a result, I’ve spent years dealing with broken, decayed teeth, constant pain, and the emotional toll that comes with being embarrassed to smile.

I’m working hard to change my future, but the cost of the dental treatment I need is more than I can afford. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward repairing my teeth, relieving my pain, and helping me regain my confidence.

More than anything, I want to smile freely around my family and loved ones again without feeling ashamed. I also want to improve my overall health, because dental issues have affected far more than just my appearance.

I’ll be sharing before-and-after photos throughout this journey so you can see the life-changing difference your kindness has made. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give. It truly means more than I can put into words.



