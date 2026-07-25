Save Refugee's Life - Daily & Medical Crisis

Update:7/6/26

We have helped Maria through the difficult process of getting insurance. This has brought the cost down quite a bit. Maria is unable to work regular hours now because of the tumor and its effects on her. In that country regular hours are six days a week, 10-12 hours a day. Hyper inflation is also a daily concern. Her immediate needs are the essentials of life, rent, food, utilities, etc... She is in the decision making process of moving ahead with surgery or not. On one hand you would say get it now. On the other hand, she has had two mishandled surgeries in the country she is in now. A third and being the most complex is a terrifying thought. Please pray for Maria's healing, provision, and decisions.

Thank you for those who can and have helped with her needs.





My name is Fredd Burton. My wife and I are regular working folks, but we also have a call to work with persecuted refugees in the Middle East, generally raising funds locally with family and friends, this type of need is bigger than normal and so here it is.

Once funds are withdrawn, they will go directly to needs as they come up. If you have any questions, please send me an email at wincharger@yahoo.com. Please clearly mark the subject as I get a lot of email and much is presorted into spam.





Thank you for the help.





Below is the original information.





Dear Friends,

Today, I am reaching out with an urgent and heartfelt request on behalf of a courageous woman named Maria, a Christian refugee whose faith has remained steadfast even through unimaginable hardship.

Maria has already endured more than most of us can imagine. Forced to stay out of her home country due to violence and persecution, she has lost her sense of safety, stability, and the life she once knew. Currently her Middle Eastern home country is in the news daily, but cannot be mentioned in this fundraising campaign. Yet through it all, she holds tightly to her faith in God, finding strength and hope even in the darkest moments. Even as a legal refugee, harassments and deportation fears are daily for Christians in the country she finds herself in.

Now, Maria is facing a life-threatening medical crisis. She has been diagnosed with a brain tumor that requires immediate surgery. Without this procedure, her condition will continue to worsen, putting her life at serious risk. Doctors have made it clear: this surgery is not optional—it is urgent.

As a refugee with extremely limited resources, she simply does not have the means to pay for the treatment she desperately needs. If more comes in it will pay for aftercare and the time needed to heal. The country she finds herself in will not cover this type of life-saving surgery and it can only happen in a private hospital. This kind of surgery is less than 10% of the cost it would be in the US.

This is where we can come together in compassion and faith to be the hands of Jesus in a desperate situation.

Your support—no matter the amount—can help give Maria a second chance at life. A gift today will go directly toward covering the cost of her surgery, hospital care, and possibly recovery. More importantly, with deceased parents and limited family, it will remind Maria that she is not alone, that there are people who care, and that hope is still alive.

If you feel moved to help, please consider making a donation today. You can also support Maria by keeping her in your prayers—for healing, strength, and peace during this difficult time.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Together, with God's help and even the smallest gifts, we can help save Maria’s life.

With gratitude for your trust and hope in Jesus.

Fredd Burton



