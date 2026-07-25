Refugee family return home.

Hi, my name is Malcolm Mills. I am a Canadian. I spent a few years in South America where I was befriended by a poor but loving Spanish speaking family. They helped me in my journey there and I want to help them to return home to Venezuela. They were exiled to South America where they ran to escape Maduro's oppression. Now that my Maduro has gone the family wishes to return home. The family consists of a grandmother a mother and two children a young boy 10 years old and a young girl 14 years old. Maduro took their home due to their political beliefs at the time. Now on Brazil the grandmother and mother are experiencing sexual harassment and discrimination making employment very difficult. The children are being sexually harassed and discriminated against in School.

I am seeking financial assistance to bring the family back to Venezuela in the North where they will be safe in the mountains. I am retired on a disability pension and can only contribute enough for day-to-day living but cannot support them fully. All funds donated will go towards travel for the family and renting an apartment in Venezuela when they arrive.

I will disperse the funds but anyone can be provided with proof at any time of where the funds have been directed. The grandmother is the point of contact.