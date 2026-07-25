GiveSendGo Logo

Reel8 - The Christian social matching app

Goal€200,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPercy Wagner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Percy Wagner

Reel8 - The Christian social matching app


The innovative social matching app

Imagine finding your perfect job in seconds, getting in-depth answers to tough questions in seconds, finding the right staff for your church or organization with just the flick of a finger, or finding a reliable, last-minute babysitter nearby! The Reel8 app promises to be a modern church wall-transcending matching tool. It links your unique talents and gifts to the right recipient with one swipe.


Are you in to this?

This social matching app should have been there long ago! Think how many opportunities have been missed, just because you are not in certain circles and have missed important contacts. That's why we give you the opportunity to realize this brand new Christian social app with us. Take matters into your own hands now; with your contribution, you ensure that within six months you create unprecedented opportunities with like-minded people. For yourself, and for others!


Change lives positively

The Reel8 app allows you to immediately change your situation and that of others. Specific needs of users are visualized clearly. The algorithm only matches you with profiles that have a 60% to 90% match. This way you will always find the person who is looking for you at that moment. Because it is also linked to character traits, it can't be missed. You’re helping out the right person who immediately helps you out simultaneously. Before you know it, your project will grow into a successful business!


Safe and trustworthy

The true Word is cherished on this platform. Every opinion is respected, and messages and profiles are not deleted. Within the rules of the app, differing opinions can lead to exciting discussions. We will apply strong moderation to so-called trolling/misbehavior, which will allow even the youngest users to 'app' safely.


Professionally experienced

We are the One King Foundation, and we work with a network of experts from the media and development industry. We will realize a number of innovative products for the Christian community, which will support it to contribute to society efficiently and with a positive impact. Years of research and design improvements have been invested in the Reel8 app. We are now on the verge of actually developing the basic version of this product within six months.


Target amount

To be able to start initially, we need a target amount of €80,000. This allows us to deliver a first rudimentary phase MVP (minimum viable product) with testing capabilities. Ultimately, we will go for €200,000 to be able to release the entire MVP and attract investors for further development. The basic functionalities, such as profiles and the matching system, are operational here. Distribution key: 30% management and creation (concept, design), 70% development and servers.


What you can do

 1. Bless this project with your cheerful donation, you will inspire others with this!

 2. Share this campaign on your own network: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

 3. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

 4. Are you a Business Angel or Venture Capitalist? Then we would like to discuss the possibilities with you!

 5. Drop us a message if you would like to be selected for the first test group. You will be making history!!


Follow us on the following channels

Reel8 website

Reel8 Facebook

Reel8 YouTube

Reel8 Instagram

One King landing page

One King Twitter


Credentials

Percy LinkedIn 

JAM16 Concept & Design


ANBI (applies to Dutch residents)

We have found a partner who shares our vision. They want to realize an ANBI-related project together with us under the name of the One King foundation, in which they will soon use this app. The aim of this project is to mobilize, train and give Christians the tools to participate effectively in society as volunteers.


So if you prefer to give ANBI related, you can place your donation at our partner foundation Transformate. Quoting 'Project One King', via this link: https://www.transformate.nl/one-king. In this way, you participate in the development of the app and at the same time, you build a beautiful society.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve