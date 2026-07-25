Reef Recovery Operation

I'm raising funds to protect and restore the reefs in Cebu's waters. Our work focuses on two key efforts: eliminating invasive crown of thorn starfish that damage the coral, and introducing coral farms to help restore biodiversity to the area.





By removing the invasive starfish and establishing coral farms, we can help bring the reef back to health and support the marine life that calls these waters home.





Your support will help us carry out this restoration work and make a real difference for Cebu's reefs. Thank you for standing with us.