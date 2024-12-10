Supporting the Reed Family

Raised:
USD $8,064
Campaign funds will be received by Christian Reed
Hello! As most of you know, the Reeds have had a very difficult month. Illness, surgery, and now a bilateral pulmonary embolism & an ascending aortic aneurysm for Dan. This has left them without a paycheck, right at Christmastime with four beautiful children to care for. There are still a lot of unknowns as Dan gets the care he needs, and the recovery time is often not speedy. We are hoping to at least ease the financial burden as Christian cares for Dan and the children, and Lord willing give them an abundance to provide a nice Christmas for the kids. Please keep them all in your prayers!
We love you and we are praying for your beautiful family!
Praising the Lord for His mercy on your family
Praying
The Reed family is in our prayers.
May God have mercy on you all.
We are praying for your recovery!
With God all things are possible.
Praying for you all!
Fervently praying for the most skilled care and rapid healing for Dan. And that Christian remains strong as she shoulders a bigger load at this time. God bless you all.
