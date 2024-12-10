Supporting the Reed Family

Hello! As most of you know, the Reeds have had a very difficult month. Illness, surgery, and now a bilateral pulmonary embolism & an ascending aortic aneurysm for Dan. This has left them without a paycheck, right at Christmastime with four beautiful children to care for. There are still a lot of unknowns as Dan gets the care he needs, and the recovery time is often not speedy. We are hoping to at least ease the financial burden as Christian cares for Dan and the children, and Lord willing give them an abundance to provide a nice Christmas for the kids. Please keep them all in your prayers!