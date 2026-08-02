Reed Family

Hey y'all! Hubby (Steven) lost his job and is steady in looking for another. In the meantime we are a family of 5 about to lose our rental place and we need some food to help get by. We are behind in all bills. I am epileptic and intractable so I can't work and have been having a hard time getting any kind of assistance including disability, food stamps, and TANF. No luck as of yet. I know times are tough for everyone but anything helps!! Prayers, positive vibes, or funds, all are helpful! God bless!!