Redwolves Baseball Club

Thank you in advance for any support.

We are a local non profit baseball club with players from Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

With your help we can work to keep costs low for families and work to provide paid fees for families who need the extra help. We are working to provide opportunities for young baseball players.

We are focused on player development, competitive baseball, with a low cost to families. We are expanding and growing into 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U Baseball.

It is our goal to one day obtain an indoor practice facility among other amenities. In the meantime, we appreciate any love you give it will help to pay for practice time at local facilities, uniforms, fees to enter league/tournaments and more.





Thank you in advance and God Bless you!



