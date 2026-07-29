Reduce Homelessness Through Recycling mission goal is to reduce the number of current and "at-risk" individuals in states across America. The future mission goal is to include families as well. With the ability to reuse "recyclable materials", RHTR will utilize the 292.4 million tons of components from common everyday environmental resources. According to statistical data, 21% of residential recyclable materials are actually captured and recycled from American homes; the remaining 79% is lost to landfills or incinerators due to lacking infrastructure and local processing limitations. That translates into a viable untouched resource which has endless recovery. U.S. Statistical data analysis estimates "The U.S. generates over 600 million tons of construction and demolition (C&D) waste annually. Fortunately, about 75% to 76% of this is effectively recovered or recycled, meaning around 450 to 455 million tons of building material waste is diverted from landfills each year.". RHTR can improve the quality of life for those individuals and families affected by homelessness. Job training in recycling, transportation, clerical, administration, supervision, security, factory, etc. Team work environment will help improving the self-esteem of those affected; therefore, uplifting the dignity of those involved with RHTR mission goal



