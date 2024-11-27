Red River Redemption Debut Album!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,270
Campaign funds will be received by Barbara Bruton
Hey friends we need your help! We have been in Nashville for 6 years writing original Americana music which has been played on WMOT FM 89.5 (Roots Radio). Late 2023 we decided to start writing songs of faith, reflecting God’s truth, that feed the soul, and give hope. We’ve noticed these are the songs that people cherish the most, and definitely need right now. Radio stations are wanting to play our music! Please help us raise the funds for a 10 song album. Thank you so much!
Blessings from England x
Exciting! The Lord bless you and keep you and make his face shine upon you!
Good luck & prayers always!
Praying that the Lord impresses it upon hearts to give.
Can’t wait to see what God is going to do through you and your music ministry.
I'm so pleased that you guys joined Songs From ANYTIME! I realize that your song posts sometimes get buried but, when I have time, I will be sharing to several other groups with many more members.Activity is low. IF GOD uses this unique group to reach just one person with a Bible verse, or Song.. I'll keep it going! We've been Blessed with many songwriters/musicians.RRR is a favorite of mine! bob
Can’t wait to see your the studio!
Wishing you all the best!
Love what you are doing. Excited to hear what you create in the studio. God bless!
Would love to come visit your homestead sometime and share a few spiritual songs I have written!
Great idea - love your music! I want to purchase the album when it comes out!
All For His Glory! 🙌
November 27th, 2024
Red River Redemption has made the decision to bring this campaign to a close. After receiving counsel from friends, we have decided to record a high quality single. Thank you all for your generous giving to this campaign. Not a single donation has gone unnoticed or unappreciated. We look forward to releasing this single in the near future. Stay tuned!
God bless you all!
May 15th, 2024
We want to express our deepest and sincerest gratitude for all your generous donations thus far! We’re getting close to our goal. Thanks again!
Daniel, Barbara, Anna, and Jonny
