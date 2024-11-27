Campaign Image
Red River Redemption Debut Album!

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,270

Campaign created by Barbara Bruton

Campaign funds will be received by Barbara Bruton

Red River Redemption Debut Album!

Hey friends we need your help! We have been in Nashville for 6 years writing original Americana music which has been played on WMOT FM 89.5 (Roots Radio). Late 2023 we decided to start writing songs of faith, reflecting God’s truth, that feed the soul,  and give hope. We’ve noticed these are the songs that people cherish the most, and definitely need right now. Radio stations are wanting to play our music! Please help us raise the funds for a 10 song album. Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings from England x

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Exciting! The Lord bless you and keep you and make his face shine upon you!

BethAnne Weatherford
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck & prayers always!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Darla G Dawald
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying that the Lord impresses it upon hearts to give.

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
8 months ago

Dawald’s
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Can’t wait to see what God is going to do through you and your music ministry.

Bob Mancini
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

I'm so pleased that you guys joined Songs From ANYTIME! I realize that your song posts sometimes get buried but, when I have time, I will be sharing to several other groups with many more members.Activity is low. IF GOD uses this unique group to reach just one person with a Bible verse, or Song.. I'll keep it going! We've been Blessed with many songwriters/musicians.RRR is a favorite of mine! bob

Ruth and George
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Can’t wait to see your the studio!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

The Ganes
$ 15.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
10 months ago

Sally G
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Wishing you all the best!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Love what you are doing. Excited to hear what you create in the studio. God bless!

Peter Oleksiak aka PeterO music
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Would love to come visit your homestead sometime and share a few spiritual songs I have written!

Gary Fromm
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

JOAN WILBURN
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Great idea - love your music! I want to purchase the album when it comes out!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Joe Scot Schroeder
$ 70.00 USD
11 months ago

All For His Glory! 🙌

Updates

Important Update! 🚨🚨🚨

November 27th, 2024

Red River Redemption has made the decision to bring this campaign to a close. After receiving counsel from friends, we have decided to record a high quality single. Thank you all for your generous giving to this campaign. Not a single donation has gone unnoticed or unappreciated. We look forward to releasing this single in the near future. Stay tuned! 

God bless you all! 

Thank you all!

May 15th, 2024

We want to express our deepest and sincerest gratitude for all your generous donations thus far! We’re getting close to our goal. Thanks again! 

Daniel, Barbara, Anna, and Jonny

