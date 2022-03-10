Support The Redpill Project Decentralized News

Campaign Image

By Supporting The Redpill Project You Are Supporting Alternative News & Media. 


Donation Ideas To Support Alternative Media & Redpill Project:

Big Ole Cup of Qoffee! - $5.00

The Seventeener: $17.00

The Q Times Two: $34.00 ($17+$17)

Loud & Clear Support: $55.00

Ultimately You Decide What You Want To Donate. We Have The Utmost Gratitude For All Of You!


Anything Subscriptions Added On Here, Please Message Josh or Andrea on www.socialredpills.com To Receive Your Platform Subscription. 


We Are The News Now!


Funds are used for | Equipment, Production, Travel, Documentaries, Web Design, Content Creation, Keeping The Lights On


ABOUT THE REDPILL PROJECT

The Redpill Project is about Disruptive Journalism-

For as long as you can remember your Social Narrative has been controlled and manipulated by the Main Stream Media (MSM)\Entertainment Industry who are owned and operated by only 6 companies worldwide. These 6 companies are perpetuating an agenda to disrupt the Social Construct of our reality and control for their self-serving means. 

By utilizing Disruptive Journalism the Redpill Project enters the landscape as a Social Movement of Informed Citizens who take the idea of information back into their control. This involves Researching, Digging, Analyzing, Comparing, Collaborating and Connecting Information that can be Organized into a Factual Narrative that remains Unbiased, Non-Partisan and Socially Impacting.

 

We are at a Crossroads in our Civilization. For way too long a Corrupt Global Elite have Enslaved Mankind through Ignorance and transferred away the wealth and freedom of nations over and over again. It is time We The People of Earth uncover this Corruption, this Evil and eradicate its power structures. We do this by the utilization of Disruptive Journalism and having a Social Movement of United People. When we are United with Facts and Armed with Information, No One Can Stop The Truth. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jane Milles
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

That70sgirl
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Love you BIG Josh. Thank you for all you do . I hope one day we can sit together and have a beer , conversation and a campfire. Merry Christmas to you and you family.

Jane Milles
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris Chris
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Saw you on Nino, Josh, and want to follow you.

Jane Milles
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Jane Milles
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Bimmyrenea
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Watch you every morning while I'm working keep up the good work

Jane Milles
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Chris
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

For your trip with Game Tech. Looking forward to hearing about it.

RPG
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Mark Heverly
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Rock and Roll

Chris
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Chris Chris
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

RPG
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Laurie Underwood
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Chris Chris
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Naturally Inspired Media
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you! 😘

Mark Heverly
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

