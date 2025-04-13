Urgent! Help Redline hold Shopify Accountable

David v. Goliath Fight





When you build a business on faith, purpose, and people — you never expect to be left fighting for justice alone.





Colin Wayne launched Redline Steel in 2016 with a clear mission: People Over Profit. That mission wasn’t just a slogan, it was a way of life. Redline went on to donate millions of dollars in custom steel art to frontline workers, military, nurses, first responders, and nonprofits nationwide.

Driven by a mission of service, Redline quickly expanded from a humble 5,000-square-foot warehouse to a 110,000-square-foot facility, employing over 140 team members. The company’s impact earned national attention — including honors from the Governor of Alabama and an invitation to the White House, where Redline proudly represented the state during ‘Made in America’ week under President Trump’s administration.

In late 2021, everything started to unravel. After connecting Shopify’s Facebook Sales Channel, a technical failure caused our tracking pixel to become disconnected from our domain. That single issue created a cascading effect: faulty data, failed audience targeting, ineffective retargeting, and lost visibility into customer behavior. The result? Lost sales, inflated advertising costs, and a devastating drop in performance. We reported this catastrophic issue to Shopify multiple times, but they never helped us fix it.

Colin, a devoted father of three, had poured everything into Redline Steel. This wasn’t just a business — it was his passion, his purpose, and his legacy. But on March 25, 2023, that dream was forced to end. Redline shut its doors, a direct result of the damage caused.

Colin is now pursuing a civil lawsuit , but the legal terrain in Canada is far more demanding than in the United States. Unlike the American system, Canadian law requires the losing party in a lawsuit to cover part of the opposing side’s legal costs. This means Redline must hold a significant sum in escrow upfront — a requirement that increases as the case advances. It's a heavy and growing burden, simply to seek accountability.

That’s why we’re coming to you — as friends, supporters, previous customers and believers in this mission.

Your donation is more than money.

It’s a stand for justice.

It’s a declaration that people still matter, unlike the recent remarks by the CEO of Shopify, Tobias in April of 2025 stated that "staffers need to prove jobs can’t be done by AI before asking for more headcount" -- CNBC News

Help us right a wrong that should never have happened in the first place.





