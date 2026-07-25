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Faith and Community for Inclusive Flourishing

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Olawoyin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rediscovery Community

Faith and Community for Inclusive Flourishing

Rediscovery Community is a missional initiative devoted to promoting transformative cultural renewal and inclusive social flourishing through a contemporary recovery of the mutual responsibility, cooperative engagement, and social credibility of the earliest followers of Jesus Christ.


We are seeking to raise $25,000 to support the research-informed development and implementation of foundational programs, digital infrastructure, and community structures. The initiative is a project of Bethel Mission, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization registered in Oklahoma. All of our officers currently serve voluntarily, and all funds raised through this campaign will go directly to the program.


1. A Scalable Model for Transformative Cooperative Engagement

We believe that authentic faith should go beyond spiritual devotion and religious programming. It should reach into the everyday spaces of life and address tangible human needs as lived and immediate witness to its redemptive power. This was the case with the earliest believers, and Rediscovery Community desires to recover their socially responsible expression of faith.


  1. Our Mission: To integrate authentic Christian discipleship with community education, productive enterprise, and social service as a path toward transformative renewal and inclusive social flourishing.


  1. Our Framework: We utilize a network-community framework to facilitate cross-sectoral cooperative engagement.


  1. Our Strategy: From our beginnings in the historic city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, we hope to grow statewide, extend regionally, and expand nationally. Like the “yeast” of the kingdom of heaven hidden in the dough, we seek to spread transformative influence—not through civil activism or political action, but through lived example and transformative socioeconomic engagement.

2. Use of the $25,000 Campaign Funds

All funds raised through this campaign will support program development and implementation. No part will be used for salaries or personal compensation. Allocation of the funds will include:


  1. Digital Infrastructure: As a digital-first initiative, we are developing an interactive online community hub, related social media assets, and a broader digital ecosystem. These tools will support outreach, connection, collaboration, and coordination of in-person activities.


  1. Media Production: We strategically use digital media, including videos and electronic publications, to support our program development and implementation, including discipleship, community education, and public engagement.


  1. Administration and Operations: A modest shared office space in Tulsa, administrative supplies, structural compliance tools and protocols, and support for online and field operations.


3. Embodying the Change We Desire

We cannot expect the government, corporate organizations, or institutional churches to deliver every change we desire or meet our every need. We can choose to embody that change and pioneer a path of cooperative engagement and inclusive flourishing. Drawing inspiration from the early church model, we can faithfully steward our own resources, gifts, and relationships, and responsibly exercise the liberties our country affords us, including freedom of association and the pursuit of happiness.


4. Founder and Campaigner

David Olawoyin is a Bible teacher, Christian educator, and Certified Educational Technology Leader. He is the publisher of Christian Community Reader’s Digest and the author of The Global Destiny People: Rediscovering the Armies of Heaven and the Biblical Promise of the Millennium. With a background in engineering, he holds a Master of Arts degree in Christian Education and is a Doctor of Ministry candidate in Missional Leadership at Harding School of Theology in Searcy, Arkansas.


5. Support and Join the Movement from Tulsa to the Nation

While our beginning and hub are in Tulsa, Rediscovery Community seeks to address needs that reach across the nation. We appeal for your support in advancing this mission of transformative renewal and inclusive flourishing. No gift is too small, and no partnership is too minor. Please pray with us, give as you are able, and help share this campaign.


To give tax-deductibly, learn more, or join our community, please visit www.rediscoverycommunity.org. Thank you, and God bless you.

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