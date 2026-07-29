Redemption

I’m currently in bankruptcy facing foreclosure and I just got laid off in March. I been applying for jobs but no luck hopefully get one soon. I been driving for uber/Lyft to help with my utilities. Gas to expensive to do it full time and I had a deer jump in front of me cracked my radiator so now my car is down not able to work until I get it replaced. I only have liability insurance so I wasn’t able to get my front end replaced. Now stranded at home can’t drive can’t work. Possibility could lose my chapter 13 bankruptcy case. I hate asking for help but I just wanna get my car fix back on the road working again.