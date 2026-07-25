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Redeemer Mission

Fundraiser created byRobert Alsobrook

Fundraiser funds will be received by Redeemer Mission

Redeemer Mission

Redeemer Mission is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing the message of Jesus Christ in both word and deed among some of the world's most unreached people.


Since 2013, the ministry that now operates through Redeemer Mission has sought to share the love and message of Jesus Christ among isolated and underserved communities throughout Far East Asia (the Koreas, China, and Japan). Your financial partnership helps sustain and expand outreach among the Korean diaspora, the Japanese, refugees, expatriates, and others who have little or no access to the gospel.


Through art and cultural exchange, business development, language learning, theological engagement, and personal discipleship, Redeemer Mission seeks to cultivate meaningful relationships that create opportunities to faithfully communicate the hope found in Jesus Christ.


Our current ministry efforts are centered in Tokyo, Japan, while maintaining a long-term vision for continued engagement with those considered the least reached with the gospel in the world. Since Tokyo is one of the largest global cities, where people from all over the world convene, including those from some of the hardest-to-reach places in the world who live and work, we have made it our primary hub to engage them with the truth of Jesus Christ and His message. Japan itself is less than 1% Christian and often referred to as, "The Missionary Graveyard," since the gospel itself has not shown much growth in the hundreds of years of it being sown. We aim to change that through unwavering fidelity to God's Word, compelled by the love of Christ.


Every contribution helps advance this work with integrity, clarity, and conviction, enabling long-term gospel witness where Christ is least known.


As a federally recognized 501(c)(3) organization, contributions to Redeemer Mission are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.


“Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” — Jesus (John 17:17)

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